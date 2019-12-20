Trump calls Christianity Today 'far left magazine' after editorial called for his removal from office

One day after Christianity Today called for his removal from office over impeachment charges, Trump lashed out, calling the magazine "far left."

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sheridan44 RT @MSNBC: President Trump has added a new target to his Twitter criticism list, prominent evangelical magazine Christianity Today, after t… 4 seconds ago Michael Durbin RT @PalmerReport: Major evangelical publication "Christianity Today" calls for Donald Trump’s ouster https://t.co/g9BSA5ezlW 7 seconds ago 550 KTSA Trump fires back after Christianity Today calls for his removal https://t.co/KvTyYzzZZY 9 seconds ago Lu Lu RT @billmckibben: An important moment: Christianity Today, the key evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, calls for Trump's impeachm… 10 seconds ago Angie Esslinger Evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal after impeachment https://t.co/vl4sdr5pty via @YahooNews 16 seconds ago LeiAn RT @nealrogers: This is big: Christianity Today calls for Trump’s impeachment. “It’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter… 16 seconds ago (((Tim Horrigan))) Evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham calls for Trump's removal https://t.co/vEQRWhkFTY 17 seconds ago #VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @KLGLASS2: . That's it DON, keep alienating!!!! It's What You Do BEST Trump calls Christianity Today 'far left magazine' after editor… 23 seconds ago