Palace: Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital
Friday, 20 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. He had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate […]
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.
