Palace: Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. He had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate […]
News video: Prince Philip, 98, taken to hospital

Prince Philip, 98, taken to hospital 00:45

 Britain&apos;s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

MAUNews3

MAU News RT @BBCBreaking: Prince Philip admitted to London hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace says https://t.co/sYSfOlL1Sg 17 seconds ago

nopeyonekenopey

Nopeyonekenopey RT @EyesOnQ: Prince Philip admitted to hospital with pre-existing condition, Palace confirms https://t.co/GczmJ8FV2q via @Telegraph 44 seconds ago

JMPasricha

House of SJoseph RT @CNN: JUST IN: Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital over a "pre-existing" condition, Buckingham Palace says in a statement. A… 1 minute ago

ScrippsNational

Scripps National News Buckingham Palace says, "The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital i… https://t.co/ZFs62rADRu 2 minutes ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Prince Philip admitted to hospital for 'pre-existing' condition, palace says https://t.co/uEUVVJkrn4 #Greece #news 3 minutes ago

ksea1957

Kelly Price 🇨🇦❤️🇺🇸 RT @woodpecker785: You know it is coming ! https://t.co/D0tFXRsC5l 4 minutes ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @FOX40: Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital https://t.co/v6qUtKSOGi 4 minutes ago

PureCountry917

Pure Country 91.7 RT @CTVNewsNorthern: READ: Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital as a "precautionary measure," according to Buckingham Palace. #new… 5 minutes ago

