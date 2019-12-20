Palace: Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital "as a precautionary measure." The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate


