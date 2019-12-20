Global  

UK lawmakers pass Johnson's Brexit withdrawal deal

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
UK lawmakers voted in favor of Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal bill on Friday. This paves the way for further scrutiny from lawmakers but indicates their initial support for his Brexit deal.
News video: Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays

Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays 02:28

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to not to extend Brexit transition period past 2020.

