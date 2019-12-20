Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Google was slapped with a $166 million fine by France for its online ads dominance

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Google was slapped with a $166 million fine by France for its online ads dominanceREUTERS/Albert Gea France has fined Google 150 million euros ($166 million) for abusing its market dominance. Google is appealing the fine. Google agreed a settlement of $1.1...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Announces New Messaging Service

Google Announces New Messaging Service 00:50

 Google Announces New Messaging Service . The new service, named "Chat," is Google's attempt to replace SMS. New tools will include read receipts and an ellipsis symbol that indicates when people are typing. Chat will be accessible to anyone in the U.S. with Rich Communications Services enabled....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rubicon, Telaria Merge To Bolster Connected TV Ads [Video]Rubicon, Telaria Merge To Bolster Connected TV Ads

Two publicly-traded ad-tech companies say they want to merge, in order to seize the opportunity emerging in connected TV advertising alongside inventory of other digital channels. Rubicon Project and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:38Published

Genius Sues Google and LyricFind Over Stolen Song Lyrics [Video]Genius Sues Google and LyricFind Over Stolen Song Lyrics

Genius recently filed a lawsuit seeking $50 million in combined damages from Google and LyricFind after catching them stealing lyrics “redhanded”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britain poised to tackle Google, Facebook's online ads dominance

Britain's competition regulator said there was a strong argument for tougher regulation of Google and Facebook to curb any negative consequences stemming from...
Reuters India

France fines Google $166 million for abusing ad dominance

PARIS (AP) — France’s competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros ($166 million) for “abusing its dominant position” in the online ad...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.