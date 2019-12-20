UK MPs back Johnson's Brexit bill

Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.
