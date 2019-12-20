Global  

UK MPs back Johnson's Brexit bill

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
MPs vote by 358 to 234 to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill to leave EU on 31 January.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 00:37

 Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.

Tweets about this

Elizabe68133363

Liz RT @BBCBreaking: MPs vote by 358 to 234 to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill to leave EU on 31 January https://t.co/OpYtWBhSAI 1 minute ago

ACKaminski

A. C. Kaminski 🍽👹✈️ RT @abcpoppins: New withdraw bill has been altered: 🛑Protections for workers’ rights have been removed. 🛑A commitment to take unaccompani… 2 minutes ago

redgraeme

Graeme Jones #blockFBPE RT @MichaelH14: Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill scraps powers for MPs to scrutinise future trade deals ‘Trade deal process will now be co… 3 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life UK MPs back Johnson's Brexit bill - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/j96Zyu7xCA https://t.co/K1LQl9IWL9 4 minutes ago

indujalali

पनुन कशमीर RT @CNN: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill has passed its first hurdle, with UK lawmakers voting by 358 to 234 to back i… 4 minutes ago

cinthiabros_97

cinthiabros97 UK MPs back Johnson's Brexit bill https://t.co/OMnSmbPNzf https://t.co/plARBfw8HJ 5 minutes ago

eileen_sansom

Eileen Sansom RT @StevePerrin4: MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE. Finally we have moved forward. Brexit is happening. All in a very civilised HoCs FANTASTIC..… 10 minutes ago

