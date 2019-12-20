Global  

EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The European Commission took note on Friday of the British parliament's support for the withdrawal agreement with the EU, a key step to complete the process in January, and said it was ready to take formal steps to adopt the deal on its side too.
