2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Tech - Published Are You Guilty Of Using One Of The 50 Worst Passwords Of 2019? 00:34 Security services firm SplashData has released its ninth annual Worst Passwords of the Year list. The company assesses more than 5 million leaked passwords to determine those most commonly shared by hackers. This year’s list has revealed that people are still using easily guessable and common...