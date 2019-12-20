Global  

Brexit: MPs back Johnson's bill

Friday, 20 December 2019
Brexit: MPs back Johnson's billMPs have backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January. They voted 358 to...
News video: MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 00:37

 Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.

MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234 [Video]MPs vote to pass Boris' withdrawal agreement bill 358 to 234

MPs today voted 358 to 234 in favour of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill. The Prime Minister put forward a second reading of the bill which previously failed to get the votes needed. Report by Browna. Like..

What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers [Video]What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers

What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers

UK MPs back Johnson's Brexit bill

MPs vote by 358 to 234 to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill to leave EU on 31 January.
BBC News

Brexit: MPs back Boris Johnson's bill

