Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian PM apologizes for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazes

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Australian PM apologizes for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazesAustralian Prime, Minister Scott Morrison, issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast. Some areas of Sydney are set for "catastrophic" conditions on Saturday, and the deadly fires are now engulfing other parts of the country. One person was killed in a car crash on Friday near South Australia's capital city of Adelaide, where an emergency warning is in place though the precise circumstances surrounding the death is not yet clear. Australia has been fighting wildfires across three states for weeks, with blazes destroying more than...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM Apologizes For Going On Holiday Amid Bush Fire Crisis

Australian PM Apologizes For Going On Holiday Amid Bush Fire Crisis 00:57

 Scott Morrison&apos;s decision to cut his vacation short and return to Sydney comes after around 100 fires broke out across Australia&apos;s east coast.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.