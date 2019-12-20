Australian PM apologizes for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazes Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Australian Prime, Minister Scott Morrison, issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast. Some areas of Sydney are set for "catastrophic" conditions on Saturday, and the deadly fires are now engulfing other parts of the country. One person was killed in a car crash on Friday near South Australia's capital city of Adelaide, where an emergency warning is in place though the precise circumstances surrounding the death is not yet clear. Australia has been fighting wildfires across three states for weeks, with blazes destroying more than... Australian Prime, Minister Scott Morrison, issued a rare public apology on Friday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed battling bushfires sweeping the country's east coast. Some areas of Sydney are set for "catastrophic" conditions on Saturday, and the deadly fires are now engulfing other parts of the country. One person was killed in a car crash on Friday near South Australia's capital city of Adelaide, where an emergency warning is in place though the precise circumstances surrounding the death is not yet clear. Australia has been fighting wildfires across three states for weeks, with blazes destroying more than... 👓 View full article

Scott Morrison's decision to cut his vacation short and return to Sydney comes after around 100 fires broke out across Australia's east coast.

