Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt ‘ant-poor’

Scores of people gathered at India Gate in New Delhi to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thakur Harsh Singh RT @badri4BJP: This Priyanka Gandhi is as stupid as her brother Pappu. How is #CAA2019 anti-poor ???? Can she or any Pidi explain ? #ISupp… 11 minutes ago Anas_katagum RT @the_hindu: Scores of people gathered at India Gate in New Delhi to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law. https://t.co/23… 17 minutes ago