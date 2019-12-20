Global  

Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt ‘ant-poor’

Hindu Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Scores of people gathered at India Gate in New Delhi to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law.
News video: CAA protest row Priyanka Gandhi stages dharna at India Gate

