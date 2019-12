6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral 04:52 Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carries Christmas treats and...