Pittsburgh Steelers' Kameron Kelly arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly was arrested Friday on two counts of terroristic threats and one charge of resisting arrest.
News video: Steelers Release Kameron Kelly After South Side Arrest

Steelers Release Kameron Kelly After South Side Arrest 02:29

 Former Steeler Kameron Kelly is facing multiple charges after he refused to leave a South Side bar and resisted arrest, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

