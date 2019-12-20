Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aretha Franklin biopic teaser: See first footage of Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul in 'Respect'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jennifer Hudson belts out Aretha Franklin's signature tune in a new teaser trailer for "Respect," the MGM biopic now scheduled to debut next October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer

Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer 00:40

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date: August 14, 2020 Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liolicious

ⱢỊØ ⱢỊϾỊØṲϨ RT @vulture: Jennifer Hudson takes center stage in the first teaser for the Aretha Franklin biopic #RespectMovie https://t.co/VMXeGkPoog 7 minutes ago

IAmTAYLOR_made

Tina Bina ☺☺ RT @BETNews: Jennifer Hudson posted a 30-second teaser to Twitter on Friday. This is the first official look at the R&B songstress as the l… 9 minutes ago

eliskuh

eliska 🦚 RT @rdmcphee: Skye Dakota Turner, who steals the show as young Tina Turner (no relation) on Broadway, will ALSO play young Aretha Franklin… 11 minutes ago

tvanita

Anita Bennett Jennifer Hudson Belts Out 'Respect' in First Teaser for Aretha Franklin Biopic #RespectMovie https://t.co/1Q9nPT9imb 14 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Jennifer Hudson Stuns As The Queen Of Soul In Aretha Franklin Biopic Teaser https://t.co/OgsBrgnqJ1 https://t.co/2aS5pJTqMf 24 minutes ago

hypeshred1

Hype News ! Jennifer Hudson Belts out "Respect" in Aretha Franklin Biopic Teaser https://t.co/PfSDTPSZ6w 29 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Jennifer Hudson Stuns As The Queen Of Soul In Aretha Franklin Biopic Teaser - https://t.co/qalTzYUT1P https://t.co/3pNeAyy0TQ 29 minutes ago

nickfolio

Nick Not content to croon out “Memory” in #CatsMovie this weekend, Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson is featured in the Areth… https://t.co/8u3P89lWaJ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.