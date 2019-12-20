Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Former US governor defends pardon of convicted child rapist

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Matt Bevin said there was no evidence the 9-year-old child was raped because her hymen was intact.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist 00:49

 Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned a child rapist, who was also convicted of sodomy and child sex abuse.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former North Texas Daycare Worker Convicted Of Injury To A Child, Sentenced To 10 Years [Video]Former North Texas Daycare Worker Convicted Of Injury To A Child, Sentenced To 10 Years

Jessica Wiese, 44, who was arrested in December 2018, worked at Joyous Montessori, which was then put under state review.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Former Maryland State trooper busted a second time for child porn [Video]Former Maryland State trooper busted a second time for child porn

A former Maryland State trooper and convicted sex offender has once again been busted for child pornography.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin criticized for comments on pardon of convicted child rapist

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his pardon of a man found guilty of raping a 9-year-old child, saying the conviction was not based on physical...
FOXNews.com

Former Kentucky governor defends controversial pardon

" After issuing nearly 600 pardons and commutations to convicted rapists and murderers, former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is now under attack for defending his...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.