No. 20 Appalachian State, UAB face off in New Orleans Bowl
Friday, 20 December 2019 () NEW ORLEANS BOWL No 20 Appalachian State (12-1, Sun Belt) vs. UAB (9-4, Conference USA), Saturday at 9 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Appalachian State by 17. Series record: First meeting. Most Read StoriesWashington Rep. Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism against U.S., says state House reportSurveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during suicide attempt is […]
The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jeremy Pond And that was only to be topped by the missed face mask via an Appalachian State defender that happened right in fro… https://t.co/UCslDFeJ2M 13 hours ago
AP Top 25 No. 20 Appalachian State, UAB face off in New Orleans Bowl https://t.co/ASuQmtsz9x 17 hours ago
NFL News No. 20 Appalachian State, UAB face off in New Orleans Bowl - NCAA Football - https://t.co/OY6rRMb33w
#NCAA2 days ago
Coach Billy Carson No. 20 Appalachian State, UAB face off in New Orleans Bowl https://t.co/DMJ0Awyv3X https://t.co/GZkGTrttBJ 2 days ago
Russ Beacham RT @BCUWBB: Hello and a very pleasant good afternoon, where ever you may be! It's time for Lady Wildcat basketball as we face Appalachian S… 3 days ago
Bethune-Cookman WBB Hello and a very pleasant good afternoon, where ever you may be! It's time for Lady Wildcat basketball as we face A… https://t.co/zCBzX1OJ89 3 days ago
Michigan Daily Sports In their last chance to gain experience before they face tougher competition, Michigan’s secondary scorers showed t… https://t.co/UejFgbjf0T 1 week ago
Howard Athletics Howard men's basketball fell to Appalachian State 59-81 in Burr this afternoon. MBB returns to Burr on Wednesday, D… https://t.co/NE5Zl1fAtc 1 week ago