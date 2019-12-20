Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuriesParis – Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars – a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the Paris cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two centuries. As the lights stay dim in the once-invincible 855-year-old landmark, officials are trying hard to focus on the immediate task of keeping burnt-out Notre Dame ‘s spirit alive in exile through service, song and prayer. Notre Dame Cathedral is lit up in Paris, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The Notre Dame Cathedral has been newly illuminated last month since the April fire in 2019. (Photo: Michel Euler, AP) It has decamped its rector, famed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries

There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries 00:32

 For the first time since the French Revolution, there will be no Christmas Mass at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

STcom

The Straits Times Notre Dame cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/JNw7XjVudl 53 seconds ago

Cindy64066217

Cindy RT @panos941: Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/oIIbxIlnol 1 minute ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries - Daily Mail https://t.co/gBovOHrb5W https://t.co/T7zBuVbQNh 4 minutes ago

cjtweetstation

ConservativeJunction Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries… https://t.co/FpV2axFdmJ https://t.co/pjWDTrPwGx 7 minutes ago

n_o_sale

NO SALE Listen: Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/HaMHzFFJqF 8 minutes ago

570NEWS

570 NEWS - Kitchener Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/7jPXn7LmLs https://t.co/oF5QgweuUT 9 minutes ago

panos941

👁️BigBroKnows👁️ Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/oIIbxIlnol 11 minutes ago

mbgullri

[email protected] Lazy Catholics ...Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/prtE55CMjS @MailOnline 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.