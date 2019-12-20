Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Paris – Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars – a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the Paris cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two centuries. As the lights stay dim in the once-invincible 855-year-old landmark, officials are trying hard to focus on the immediate task of keeping burnt-out Notre Dame 's spirit alive in exile through service, song and prayer. Notre Dame Cathedral is lit up in Paris, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The Notre Dame Cathedral has been newly illuminated last month since the April fire in 2019. (Photo: Michel Euler, AP) It has decamped its rector, famed...


