Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Everything We Know So Far About Rihanna’s New Album

TIME Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now' 01:00

 Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'. On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.". A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u, Ariana Grande, via...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gloria Gaynor on Everything from New Gospel Album, Testimony, to Her TikTok Takeover [Video]Gloria Gaynor on Everything from New Gospel Album, Testimony, to Her TikTok Takeover

Disco era legend, Gloria Gaynor is returning to her gospel roots with new album, Testimony . The Grammy-winner came by our studio to talk about the inspiration behind the record, which has already been..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 04:01Published

INNA DE YARD movie [Video]INNA DE YARD movie

INNA DE YARD movie trailer HD Inna De Yard is a joyous, vibrant film set against a backdrop of the lush green mountains of Jamaica, that sees a superstar group of reggae legends gather to record a new..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rihanna Slammed for 'Refusing' to Release New Album

Instead of giving fans a quick listen to her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, the Barbadian singer jokingly declares that she refuses to release the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.com

Andre 3000 Blames Nitpickers for Lack of New Music

The Outkast member says his long-awaited new album is 'just not coming' because every time people attack everything he puts out, 'it makes you kind of draw...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

nicolasfenty97

Nicolás Fenty Styles RT @TIME: Here's everything we know so far about Rihanna's new album https://t.co/2hZgdwtSXs 1 day ago

daddymatt08

Matt Tremblay RT @TIME: Here's everything we know so far about Rihanna's new album https://t.co/v1QhY3rwyc 1 day ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Everything we know so far about Rihanna's new album https://t.co/y8lMHzQcEy 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.