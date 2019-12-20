Global  

Two killed in shooting at North Carolina public works building - local media

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Two people were killed in a shooting at a public works building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and two others were wounded, city officials told local media on Friday.
