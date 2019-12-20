Global  

ICC wants to open 'war crimes' investigation in West Bank and Gaza

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says "war crimes" were committed.
0
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation 01:07

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Sunday the International Criminal Court's plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories. Emer McCarthy reports.

