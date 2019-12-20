ICC wants to open 'war crimes' investigation in West Bank and Gaza

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says "war crimes" were committed. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation 01:07 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Sunday the International Criminal Court's plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories. Emer McCarthy reports.