Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Top Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From OfficeA top evangelical Christian magazine on Thursday called for President Trump’s removal from office over a lack of morality and the action he took as part of the Ukraine pressure scheme, which is at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Christianity Today editor Mark Galli admitted that he believed Democrats “have had it out for him from day one” and condemned the impeachment process in the House, which he felt didn’t give Trump “a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story.” “But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The President of the United States...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal 02:31

 The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in a fiery editorial that said the president's actions were "profoundly immoral." Chris Dignam has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.