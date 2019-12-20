You Might Like

Tweets about this R.T. Sastrowardoyo RT @JamesPMorrison: I want to have more class than Sarah Huckabee Sanders and therefore will not say anything to her about how she didn't g… 1 day ago David Carver RT @ScottMGreer: Important events at Dem debate: every candidate is excited about whites becoming a minority and not a single one directly… 1 day ago PISS WARM CHONGO RT @david_j_roth: One cool thing that Trump has given us is that if you did dumb dirt for him and he never rebuked you, his most devoted mu… 1 day ago Change Agent What ever Sarah says will be a lie, disrespectful, or otherwise. Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time… https://t.co/P3MudAqem2 1 day ago Magne Ove Varsi Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter | Vanity Fair #SarahTheMocker https://t.co/CMwZdsLtC7 1 day ago Kevin Jordan @SarahHuckabee Ms Sanders, respectfully, don't waste your time apologizing. You and I both know this is nothing mor… https://t.co/e9gQunjxpq 1 day ago cheryle c Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter - Vanity Fair https://t.co/V0Nef3GBmG 1 day ago