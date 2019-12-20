Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s StutterSarah Sanders stepped down from her job as White House press secretary in July, and while she has presumably spent her free time in Arkansas terrorizing small children and stopping by local newspapers to browbeat reporters, the opportunities to bully people have obviously been fewer and farther between than when...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarah Sanders Sorry For Mocking Joe Biden's Stutter

Sarah Sanders Sorry For Mocking Joe Biden's Stutter 00:42

 Sarah Sanders Sorry For Mocking Joe Biden's Stutter

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RTSastrowardoyo

R.T. Sastrowardoyo RT @JamesPMorrison: I want to have more class than Sarah Huckabee Sanders and therefore will not say anything to her about how she didn't g… 1 day ago

tnmilfman

David Carver RT @ScottMGreer: Important events at Dem debate: every candidate is excited about whites becoming a minority and not a single one directly… 1 day ago

JERRYBOTSWANA

PISS WARM CHONGO RT @david_j_roth: One cool thing that Trump has given us is that if you did dumb dirt for him and he never rebuked you, his most devoted mu… 1 day ago

pilotithigh

Change Agent What ever Sarah says will be a lie, disrespectful, or otherwise. Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time… https://t.co/P3MudAqem2 1 day ago

movarsi

Magne Ove Varsi Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter | Vanity Fair #SarahTheMocker https://t.co/CMwZdsLtC7 1 day ago

Rockiitt

Kevin Jordan @SarahHuckabee Ms Sanders, respectfully, don't waste your time apologizing. You and I both know this is nothing mor… https://t.co/e9gQunjxpq 1 day ago

505_303

cheryle c Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter - Vanity Fair https://t.co/V0Nef3GBmG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.