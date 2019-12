Sarah Sanders stepped down from her job as White House press secretary in July, and while she has presumably spent her free time in Arkansas terrorizing small children and stopping by local newspapers to browbeat reporters, the opportunities to bully people have obviously been fewer and farther between than when...

You Might Like

Tweets about this R.T. Sastrowardoyo RT @JamesPMorrison: I want to have more class than Sarah Huckabee Sanders and therefore will not say anything to her about how she didn't g… 1 day ago David Carver RT @ScottMGreer: Important events at Dem debate: every candidate is excited about whites becoming a minority and not a single one directly… 1 day ago PISS WARM CHONGO RT @david_j_roth: One cool thing that Trump has given us is that if you did dumb dirt for him and he never rebuked you, his most devoted mu… 1 day ago Change Agent What ever Sarah says will be a lie, disrespectful, or otherwise. Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time… https://t.co/P3MudAqem2 1 day ago Magne Ove Varsi Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter | Vanity Fair #SarahTheMocker https://t.co/CMwZdsLtC7 1 day ago Kevin Jordan @SarahHuckabee Ms Sanders, respectfully, don't waste your time apologizing. You and I both know this is nothing mor… https://t.co/e9gQunjxpq 1 day ago cheryle c Sarah Sanders Will Be More “Respectful” Next Time She Mocks Joe Biden’s Stutter - Vanity Fair https://t.co/V0Nef3GBmG 1 day ago