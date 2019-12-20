Global  

Sierra Leone grants Idris Elba and his wife honorary citizenship

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Sierra Leone grants Idris Elba and his wife honorary citizenshipIdris Elba and his wife have been granted honorary citizenship in his late father’s homeland of Sierra Leone. Sierra Leonean authorities gave diplomatic passports to the British star and his Canadian wife Sabrina Dhowre,...
News video: Idris Elba Says Getting Married Was 'the Best Thing' That Happened in 2019

Idris Elba Says Getting Married Was 'the Best Thing' That Happened in 2019 00:54

 Idris Elba Says Getting Married Was 'the Best Thing' That Happened in 2019. The 'Cats' star, who wed Sabrina Dhowre in April, said tying the knot was the highlight of his year. I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019. We had our entire families there,...

