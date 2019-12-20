Sierra Leone grants Idris Elba and his wife honorary citizenship

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Idris Elba Says Getting Married Was 'the Best Thing' That Happened in 2019 00:54 Idris Elba Says Getting Married Was 'the Best Thing' That Happened in 2019. The 'Cats' star, who wed Sabrina Dhowre in April, said tying the knot was the highlight of his year. I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019. We had our entire families there,...