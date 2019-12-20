Nancy Pelosi unleashes a bold tactic on impeachment — and it’s working Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

For all the hand-wringing I and many others have done over the past couple of months over the House leadership’s impeachment strategy, its implementation went very smoothly. Traditionally, Democrats have always had a rather large contingent of right-leaning members who inevitably cause trouble in these partisan battles. At the very least I would have expected some public hemming and hawing from showboaters, if only for the camera time it would have given them. None of that happened this week, at least not by the Democrats. (The Republicans behaved like boorish adolescents through much of it, whining, bullying and yelling. That’s just how they are.) Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted... For all the hand-wringing I and many others have done over the past couple of months over the House leadership’s impeachment strategy, its implementation went very smoothly. Traditionally, Democrats have always had a rather large contingent of right-leaning members who inevitably cause trouble in these partisan battles. At the very least I would have expected some public hemming and hawing from showboaters, if only for the camera time it would have given them. None of that happened this week, at least not by the Democrats. (The Republicans behaved like boorish adolescents through much of it, whining, bullying and yelling. That’s just how they are.) Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted... 👓 View full article

