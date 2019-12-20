Global  

Ebola vaccine approved by FDA

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Ebola vaccine approved by FDAThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a vaccine for the prevention of the deadly Ebola virus disease. The agency announced the approval of Ervebo, a single-dose, injectable vaccine manufactured by American pharmaceutical company Merck. The announcement, made Thursday, comes a month after the European Union and the World Health Organization, the global health arm of the United Nations, both approved the Ebola vaccine. Ebola cases are very rare in the United States. Those that have occurred have been the result of people getting infected in other countries and then travelling to the United States, or...
News video: Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA

Ebola Vaccine Gets U.S. Approval from FDA 00:45

 In a first, a vaccine that prevents Ebola has been given approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

