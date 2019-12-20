Global  

Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger. Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Massive cruise liners collide off Mexico

Massive cruise liners collide off Mexico 01:17

 Two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel, the luxury cruise operator said, crushing the stern of a 952-foot-long vessel and leaving passengers stunned at the loud impact. Colette Luke has more.

oigetit_com

Oigetit Fake News Filter #carnivalcruise ships collide in #Mexico with at least 6 injured. The cruise line said a #carnivalglory guest suffe… https://t.co/wuquPa5hM9 1 minute ago

SteveO3570

SteveOvercash RT @KUSINews: A cruise ship has scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boat… 13 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News 6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico's Cozumel https://t.co/AOrsKhDi1P https://t.co/plNy1oMv0o 14 minutes ago

KUSINews

KUSI News A cruise ship has scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one o… https://t.co/3auHk6q6Qe 15 minutes ago

dailyitem

The Daily Item A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging a… https://t.co/SNjHlvcN90 33 minutes ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News Here's video of the accident and remarks from Carnival Cruise as well as passengers that were on board the ships. https://t.co/3ksyvUCz6X 1 hour ago

Jedi_Patriot

Aaron R. 🇺🇸 ✊😔 They are still disastrous, but I love watching ships collide...it's like a slow motion accident to the inevitable..… https://t.co/JdahMFtL51 1 hour ago

state_post

State Post Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel https://t.co/YDxeYVRYUe https://t.co/igwDIn8CF2 2 hours ago

