Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday. Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery. Clive […]
News video: Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say

Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say 02:13

 An Iowa woman told investigators she ran down a 14-year old girl with her car because she thought the teen "was a Mexican," according to the Clive Police Dept.

