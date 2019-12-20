Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday. Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery. Clive […]


