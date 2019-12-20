Global  

Daniel Jones returns as Giants starter, Eli back on bench

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. Jones again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who had returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined. Manning is in the final year of his contract, so the decision to start Jones Sunday […]
