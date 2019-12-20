Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Carnival Glory runs into other Carnival cruise ship in Mexico, injures one

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
One Carnival cruise ship ran into another Carnival ship Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico, injuring one person, the company said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico

Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico 00:36

 Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.