Venezuela’s Christmas lights glow after a dark year

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — After a tumultuous year in Venezuela with unprecedented blackouts, the country’s government has put up brilliant displays of Christmas lights, trying to spread a little holiday cheer. Cars filled with families have choked a Caracas avenue as Christmas approaches to see one of the displays President Nicolas Maduro’s government has strung […]
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas: Christmas's Biggest Decoration Light Show

Christmas: Christmas's Biggest Decoration Light Show 04:40

 Today we decided to drive around the town looking at Christmas lights on people&apos;s houses when we came across this one. To our shock, this house was decorated to the T, It has every light and decoration you can think of. These people are what Christmas is all about, and in the true spirit of...

