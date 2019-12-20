Global  

Whoo’s there? Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia family got a real hoot from its Christmas tree: More than a week after they bought it, they discovered a live owl nestled among its branches. Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted the bird on Dec. 12. They had bought the 10-foot (3-meter) tall tree […]
News video: 'Oh My Gosh!': Family Finds Owl Hiding In Their Christmas Tree

'Oh My Gosh!': Family Finds Owl Hiding In Their Christmas Tree 00:28

 A Georgia family got a big surprise last week after discovering an owl living in their Christmas tree. Katie Johnston reports.

