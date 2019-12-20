Global  

NSW fires LIVE updates: RFS prepares for day of catastrophic bushfire conditions

The Age Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Rural Fire Service has warned residents to prepare for catastrophic fire conditions across parts of NSW on Saturday, saying it will be a miracle if no more homes are lost.
News video: Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency 00:32

 The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...

