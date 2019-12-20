Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Snowfall In J&K And Himachal, 750 Flights Delayed In Delhi Amid Cold Wave

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Snowfall In J&K And Himachal, 750 Flights Delayed In Delhi Amid Cold WaveCold conditions prevailed in north India today with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, as a foggy morning in Delhi delayed 760 flights and led to cancellation of 19, while over... ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi wakes up to dense fog, IMD says 'severe cold days ahead' [Video]Delhi wakes up to dense fog, IMD says 'severe cold days ahead'

Delhi woke up to a chilly morning under the grip of cold wave. A thick blanket of fog enveloped the city. Temperature dropped down due to snowfall in parts of North India. IMD said that Delhi will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall [Video]Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unabated cold wave in north India, coldest day of the season in Delhi

Cold wave tightened its grip on northern states on Thursday as the mercury continued its downward spiral with Delhi recording its lowest temperature of the...
IndiaTimes

Cold wave continues in Delhi, AQI moves to 'hazardous' level

Yesterday, as many as 46 flights were diverted till midnight due to dense fog at Delhi airport.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.