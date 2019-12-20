Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer wants her to credit him Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

The co-writer of Mariah Carey's seminal Christmas tune wants the singer to publicly give him credit for co-writing "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Walter Afanasieff penned and produced the 1994 hit with Carey. But the public and the singer's fans, known as the Lambily, often provide the hitmaker with sole credit. » RELATED: Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tops Billboard Hot 100 for first time Now, Afanasieff wants to set the record straight. "It has come to a place where it's almost bittersweet for me because of the fact that I'm constantly,...

