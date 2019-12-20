Protests at Seemapuri, JMI, India Gate and Seelampur Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Protesters in north-east Delhi turn violent, allegedly pelt stones at policemen 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Suhasini Krishnan @priyankagandhi was at the bougie march at India Gate but SEND YOUR PEOPLE TO DARYAGANJ, SEELAMPUR, SEEMAPURI NOW!… https://t.co/hIzaIsV9TL 2 hours ago