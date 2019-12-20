Sign-ups for 2020 Obamacare insurance on HealthCare.gov fall to 8.3 million: CMS Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Enrollments for 2020 insurance plans, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), on the HealthCare.gov website fell by about 200,000 from last year to 8.3 million, the U.S. government said on Friday, citing preliminary data. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this