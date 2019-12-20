Global  

Sign-ups for 2020 Obamacare insurance on HealthCare.gov fall to 8.3 million: CMS

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Enrollments for 2020 insurance plans, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), on the HealthCare.gov website fell by about 200,000 from last year to 8.3 million, the U.S. government said on Friday, citing preliminary data.
