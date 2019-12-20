Global  

Spoilers! How 'The Rise of Skywalker' is a final 'Star Wars' tribute to Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia

Friday, 20 December 2019
Three years after Carrie Fisher's death, unused footage keeps Princess Leia as vital as ever in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.' Spoilers ahead!
News video: What we hated about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What we hated about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 03:11

 Not everybody loved 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'

