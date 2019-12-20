The Kozhikode-based Kerala School of Mathematics under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment is organising a seminar, Mathe

You Might Like

Tweets about this JustMaths Two weeks off I hear you say ... time with family and friends? Christmas and new year celebrations??? ... oh go on then ... if I must!! 3 days ago Ann-Marie Skill It’s all good Christmas celebrations with @RT6thForm #Maths and #Business 3 days ago Hollyfield Maths A little bit of christmas celebrations! #christmastime #lastday https://t.co/CaUveWJxj7 3 days ago Satishkumar Mirtipati Maths day celebrations in our college 😎😎 https://t.co/jZHfN1Ex38 5 days ago DTRB Maths RT @DeanTrustRB: Here’s Margaret. She came to Rose Bridge some 75 years ago and today, was back to enjoy our Christmas Celebrations. What a… 5 days ago Mordechai Nyamekye @schandenfreude_ Financially informed decision. Consolidating anniversaries to reduce overall spending on celebrations. Your maths is good. 6 days ago