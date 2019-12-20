Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North Korea
Friday, 20 December 2019 () The United States is ready for a fight with North Korea over the country's nuclear program, though top officials at the Pentagon say they are hopeful such a confrontation can be avoided. Pyongyang set an end-of-year deadline for Washington to offer new concessions in talks aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear program. North Korean officials have also...
