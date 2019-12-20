Global  

Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North Korea

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North KoreaThe United States is ready for a fight with North Korea over the country's nuclear program, though top officials at the Pentagon say they are hopeful such a confrontation can be avoided. Pyongyang set an end-of-year deadline for Washington to offer new concessions in talks aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear program. North Korean officials have also...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea 01:17

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports.

