Gen. Milley gives an emotional defense of the Afghanistan war

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Gen. Milley gives an emotional defense of the Afghanistan warThe Pentagon's top general defended the war in Afghanistan on Friday, saying there was not "some coordinated lie" by senior officials to mischaracterize the conflict and noting that no terrorist attack originating in Afghanistan has been carried out on American soil in the last 18 years. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he does not believe U.S. troops died in vain in the war. "I do not. I absolutely do not," he said. "I could not look at myself in the mirror. I couldn't answer myself at 2 or 3 in the morning when my eyes pop open and I see the dead roll in front of my eyes. So no, I don't think anybody has died in vain, per se."...
