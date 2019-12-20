Global  

Dortmund drops lead again, loses at Hoffenheim 2-1

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive game as Hoffenheim scored two late goals to win 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Dortmund, which twice dropped a lead in allowing Leipzig to draw 3-3 on Tuesday, was again left to rue mistakes after Mario Götze gave the visitors an […]
