Dortmund drops lead again, loses at Hoffenheim 2-1 Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive game as Hoffenheim scored two late goals to win 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Dortmund, which twice dropped a lead in allowing Leipzig to draw 3-3 on Tuesday, was again left to rue mistakes after Mario Götze gave the visitors an […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ENM News BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive game as Hoffenheim scored two late goals… https://t.co/y4E48ab2Mr 6 hours ago Footy Headlines Dortmund drops lead again, loses at Hoffenheim 2-1 : Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive g… https://t.co/isCcxv6ggN 6 hours ago