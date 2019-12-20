Global  

Bolsonaro says U.S. won’t impose tariffs on Brazilian steel

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said his American counterpart Donald Trump assured him on Friday that he will not impose tariffs on the South American country’s steel and aluminum. “I had the great satisfaction of receiving a call from President Donald Trump. A 15-minute long conversation, with a spirit of cordiality […]
