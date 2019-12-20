Global  

Boy kidnapped in 1964 found through ancestry sites

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019
CHICAGO (AP) — A Michigan man recently identified as the newborn boy snatched from his mother in 1964 by someone posing as a maternity-ward nurse was found through commercial ancestry websites after the man or a child of his submitted DNA to the sites to learn more about their family tree, a genetic genealogist who […]
