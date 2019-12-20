Global  

Reports of RCMP snipers dispatched to Wet'suwet'en blockade 'concerning,' says Indigenous services minister

CBC.ca Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Canada's Indigenous services minister said today there needs to be a review of how RCMP resources are deployed in "sensitive" conflicts over Indigenous land, after reports surfaced that police were prepared to use snipers on Wet'suwet'en Nation protesters blockading a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.
