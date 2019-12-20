Global  

Former ‘Mob Wives” star arrested on weapons and drug charges

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Drita D’Avanzo of the reality TV series “Mob Wives” and her spouse have been arrested on weapons and drug charges. D’Avanzo and her husband, reputed Colombo crime family associate Lee D’Avanza, were in court on Friday after executing a search warrant on Thursday evening at the couple’s New York City home. […]
News video: 'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges 01:48

 Police searched "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo's Staten Island home, and now she and her husband are facing a slew of charges; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

