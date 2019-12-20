Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones for this weekend

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions ruled out defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Jones for Sunday’s game at Denver. The Lions, of course, have injury problems well beyond that. They put quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve earlier in the week, and several other key Detroit players are […]

