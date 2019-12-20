Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones for this weekend

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions ruled out defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Jones for Sunday’s game at Denver. The Lions, of course, have injury problems well beyond that. They put quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve earlier in the week, and several other key Detroit players are […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX47News

FOX 47 News The Detroit @Lions ruled out defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Jones f… https://t.co/PqJvHydxyQ 1 day ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones for this weekend https://t.co/1Ws9EMgRfA #nfl https://t.co/uJ3bDKd7XS 2 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones - National Football League News - https://t.co/yiqSm7InGy https://t.co/wDi99R6OPh 2 days ago

MikeFossWXYZ

Mike Foss A'Shawn Robinson, Rick Wagner, and Christian Jones are out Sunday. Devon Kennard and Bo Scarbrough are questionable. https://t.co/67y64M0PHI 2 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones for this weekend - National Football League News - https://t.co/5dTCouOnk6 https://t.co/op48RYDu66 2 days ago

esportsws

Sports News Lions rule out Robinson, Wagner, Jones for this weekend https://t.co/JnQhCvoBeN 2 days ago

bchapsports

Brian Chapman RT @davebirkett: Lions rule Rick Wagner, A'Shawn Robinson and Christian Jones out for Sunday's game vs. the Broncos 2 days ago

davebirkett

Dave Birkett Lions rule Rick Wagner, A'Shawn Robinson and Christian Jones out for Sunday's game vs. the Broncos 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.