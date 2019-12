Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88. NASCAR announced the death of Johnson, the winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner. He was a member of […]



