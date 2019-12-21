Global  

Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.
