New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
New Zealand gun owners have handed in tens of thousands of firearms as part of an ambitious six-month weapons buy-back program following a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles. 
