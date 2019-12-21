Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'He respects my success': Deepika Padukone gushes over supportive Ranveer Singh

DNA Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Deepika Padukone had nothing but love and admiration for her husband. She said that nothing has ever come in the way of her relationship with Ranveer Singh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoodVibesOnly77

Isabel B🌟 RT @dna: 'He respects my success': #DeepikaPadukone gushes over supportive #RanveerSingh https://t.co/6wfaIvBEBc 52 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'He respects my success': #DeepikaPadukone gushes over supportive #RanveerSingh https://t.co/6wfaIvBEBc 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.