Donald Trump signs defense bill that creates Space Force, expands parental leave

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The legislation passed Congress  after a deal that involved Democratic demands for family leave and Trump's desire for a Space Force.
News video: President Trump Signs National Defense Authorization Act Into Law

President Trump Signs National Defense Authorization Act Into Law 01:10

 The defense bill creates the Space Force and gives federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

